Bharti Airtel introduces 5G services in 125 more cities

Mar 8, 2023, 09:44 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Bharti Airtel has launched high-speed 5G services in another 125 cities. Now the 5G services from the provider is available in  265 cities in the country. Bharti Airtel informed that its 5G users had crossed the 10 million.

Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022and the company informed that it will provide  5G services in all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

 

