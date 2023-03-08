Britain’s Prince Harry admits that he took hallucinogenic drugs such as ayahuasca to get over past trauma

Prince Harry of Britain has acknowledged using hallucinogens like ayahuasca to cope with previous trauma. Harry recently opened out to trauma specialist Gabor Maté and confessed that psychedelic substances had helped him accept the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and go on with his life.

Maté addressed Harry’s prior use of cocaine and marijuana as well as how people may use drugs or alcohol as coping techniques.

‘Marijuana is different to cocaine. That actually did really help me,’ Harry said before detailing his experiences with hallucinogens. ‘It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters, these layers of filters, it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time.’

Harry also added that he started doing it initially for recreation and soon realised how good it was for him. ‘I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past. They’re unlocking so much of what we’ve suppressed,’ Harry said.