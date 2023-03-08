CM Stalin: There are attempts to overthrow the DMK government by inciting caste and community rioting

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, claimed in Nagercoil on Tuesday that a few divisive individuals were trying to overthrow the DMK government by casting doubt on it and fearing the success of the Dravidian model in the state.

Without naming anyone, Stalin claimed that they were stoking caste and religious tensions in Tamil Nadu to further their goal of toppling the DMK administration by dividing the populace.

Stalin remarked that even before the DMK came to power, the DMK coalition had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The alliance continued to have success in successive elections, most recently the recent byelection in Erode East.

The triumph of the party and its coalition in TN over the years was only made possible by strength and togetherness, he recalled saying during his recent birthday festivities held in Chennai’s Nandanam. ‘The secular leaders throughout the nation should get together and put aside their differences in order to defeat the BJP in the 2024 election. The Lok Sabha elections in 2024 must be won. I want to keep pushing for the same thing. If that occurs, we can prevent the BJP from taking over the nation’ added he.