Feminist movies to watch on International Women’s Day

Little Women – 2019

There have been several television and film adaptations of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, but Greta Gerwig’s version appears to be the greatest. Our hearts will undergo a significant change as a result of the four sisters’ awakening and their inspiring journey, which will send us on an emotional rollercoaster.

Kill Bill – 2003

Kill Bill features Uma Thurman in a legendary performance as the woman who tries in vain to destroy the person who flipped her life upside down. You can tell how much the movie influenced the new song by SZA if you’ve heard it. Nevertheless, the outfits of Uma Thurman are legendary, and so far, no woman in movies slayed an attire like her! Note that the movie will be pretty violent and bloody, but the power it holds for justice is something to watch out for.

Moana – 2016

Animated movies have a flavour that can make us feel fulfilled. Moana is one of the best movies representing a woman’s power and bravery. When the whole town of the protagonist strongly denies her from travelling to the other side of the shore, she takes a step and moves ahead only to find something that will end all her people’s struggles. Truly, the woman cares not just about herself but her people. Queen behaviour!

Aruvi – 2016

Aruvi dispels all stigma and misconceptions associated with women in general, transgender persons, and those with HIV. Despite the young girl’s claims that she hasn’t engaged in any sexual activity, her parents throw her out when she contracts HIV in a non-sexual way. Every man she encounters after leaving is abusive to her. In a TV show, she makes everyone who wronged her regret it by taking a significant move. You’ll cry when you see how it all ends.

Queen – 2014

Queen is a Kangana Ranaut-starring romantic comedy from India. Just before her wedding, Rani’s fiancé runs off, so she takes a big breath and chooses to take a solo honeymoon. She discovers who she truly is while travelling and reconciles with her inner self.