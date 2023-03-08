Indian Premier League 2023: Lucknow Super Giants unveil new jersey

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unveiled their official jersey for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). BCCI secretary Jay Shah, LSG captain KL Rahul, owner of LSG Sanjeev Goenka and team mentor Gautam Gambhir together unveiled LSG’s new jersey.

The jersey is in dark blue colour, with strips of red on each side. A fashion show was hosted just before the unveiling ceremony.

Earlier the team had appointed former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as the head coach and Andy Bichel as the bowling coach for this season. The other coaches include Vijay Dahiya as the assistant coach, Richard Halsall as the fielding coach and y Warren Andrews as the strength and conditioning coach.

The LSG squad for this season: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.