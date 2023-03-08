Indian Railways announces special trains connecting these cities

New Delhi: East Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has announced several special trains. These trains were announced to cater the heavy rush of passengers during Holi festival.

Full List:

On March 9, 2023, train number 01187 Special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Station at 10.15 pm. The following day at 10:00 am, it will arrive in Karmali.

On March 10, 2023, at 4.20 pm, Train number 01188 Special will depart from Karmali and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Station at 03.45 am the following day.

Also Read: UAE authority announces four-month ban on shark, ray fishing

On March 20, 2023, Train number 01165 AC Special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10:15 pm and reach Mangaluru Junction at 5:20 pm the next day.

On March 8, 2023, Train number 01166 AC Special will depart Mangaluru Station at 6.45 pm. The following day, it will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 a.m.