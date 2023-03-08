Indian Railways to operate more special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced several special trains during Holi festival. These special trains were announced considering the heavy passenger rush during the festival. Now the Northern Railway zone has announced more ‘Holi Special trains’ from New Delhi to several major cities including Patna, Katra, Varanasi and Lucknow.

Holi special trains from Delhi:

Train 04672/04671 – New Delhi to Katra: Train No. 04671 and Train No. 04672 travel from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station and back. The train will stop at

Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Jalandhar Cantt Junction, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi, Kurukshetra Junction, Yamuna Nagar, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and others.

04412/04411 – New Delhi to Lucknow: The trains cover a distance of 491 kilometers in 8 hours and 10 minutes. It will stop at Ghaziabad Junction, Moradabad Junction, Bareilly Junction, Shahjahanpur, and Hardoi.

04066/04065 – New Delhi to Patna: The special train runs between Old Delhi Junction and Patna Junction. The train will cover a distance of 984 kilometers in17 hours. The train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Danapur.

04052/ 04051- New Delhi to Varanasi:

This train will cover a a distance of nearly 765 kilometers in 14 hours. It will stop at Ghaziabad Junction, Aligarh Junction, Tundla Junction, Kanpur Central, Allahabad Junction, and Mughal Sarai Junction.

List of other special trains:

04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal -Udhampur- Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express

04530/04529 Bathinda-Varanasi- Bathinda Festival Special Express train

04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal – Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express

04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train

04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04062/04061 Delhi – Barauni– Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train

04064/04063 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani– Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal – Sitamarhi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04068/04067 New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train

03251/03252 Rajgir – Anand Vihar –Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special

05577/05578 Saharsa-Ambala Cantt-Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special

05269/05270 Muzaffarpur – Valsad – Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special.