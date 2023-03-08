Manish Sisodia is being held in Tihar jail alongside other prisoners: AAP

On Wednesday, the national spokesperson for the AAP, Saurabh Bharadwaj, claimed that party leader Manish Sisodia was being held in a cell with other convicts and had been denied access to a ‘Vipassana’ cell.

‘Manish Sisodia’s custody in the jail’s Vipasana cell was requested, and the court granted the request. Sisodia has been held in jail number one among criminals despite the court’s approval. The Center must provide the response,’ added Mr. Bharadwaj.

Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi and a suspect in the excise policy fraud, is being held in a senior citizens-only cell at Tihar Prison.

Earlier, a statement from a spokesman for the government claimed that Manish Sisodia would be a resident of Tihar jail number 1, a specialised facility for a single senior.

The court ordered the Tihar authorities to take into account the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s request to be permitted to practise Vipassana meditation and allowed him to bring the Bhagavad Gita, glasses, and medications to jail.