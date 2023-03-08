Minor from Rajasthan detained for threatening Sidhu Moosewala’s father

The Punjab Police have detained a 14-year-old Rajasthani kid on suspicion of threatening to murder Balkaur Singh, the father of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala. The parents of Moosewala, in the meantime, briefly sat on a dharna outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha today, calling for justice in their son’s murder and a CBI investigation into the matter. They later ended their sit-in protest after receiving assurance.

The Class X student, according to Senior Superintendent of Police of Mansa Nanak Singh, threatened to kill Balkaur Singh Sidhu, the father of the assassinated musician Sidhu Moosewala, four times in the last fifteen days on February 18, 24, 26, and 27.

‘As of right moment, no mobster has been connected to the boy in the investigations. But, Singh stated, ‘We are investigating why he sent the emails threatening Moosewala’s father. The parents were promised during the Dharna by the agriculture minister that the chief minister would meet them, but the opposition noted that this was not the case today.’