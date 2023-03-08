Russia inches closer to seizing control of Bakhmut city; Zelensky rules out withdrawing the troops

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out removing soldiers from the besieged city of Bakhmut as Russia moves closer to capturing control of it, claiming that doing so would allow Russian forces to take control of important cities in eastern Ukraine.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Zelensky said, ‘This is tactical for us.’

‘We comprehend that they could continue after Bakhmut. After Bakhmut, the Russians would have free access to other Ukrainian towns in the Donetsk direction, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, he was quoted as saying. That’s why our men are positioned as they are.’

He emphasised that despite Russia obtaining the upper hand, Ukraine’s military leadership will continue to defend the city.

The eastern city has been witnessing months of intense fighting, as Russian mercenary Wagner Group and Russian troops try to seize it. Ukrainian has been valiantly maintaining its defence, stalling Russian troops’ advancement.

Ukraine’s president and military commanders have agreed to strengthen their defence of Bakhmut.