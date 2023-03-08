Saudi Arabian King issues royal orders appointing new ministers and officials

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has issued royal orders appointing new ministers and top officials. Saudi Aking appointed Ibrahim Mohammed Al Sultan as Minister of State and Member of the Saudi Cabinet. Salman bin Yousef bin Ali Al Dosari was appointed as Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media.

Also Read: Indian Premier League 2023: Lucknow Super Giants unveil new jersey

Hammoud bin Badah Al Muraikhi has been appointed as an Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court, with the rank of Minister, and Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Amer bin Mohammad Al Harbi as the Deputy Chief of General Intelligence.