Suriya, a member of the Oscar selection committee, casts his ballot at the 2023 Academy Awards

The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles will host the 2023 Oscars on March 12. The coveted award ceremony will be telecast live in India on March 13 in the early morning. The RRR song Naatu Naatu by SS Rajamouli is one of this year’s Oscar nominees. Suriya Shivakumar, a popular figure in the South, has since cast his vote at the Academy Awards. For those who are unaware, Suriya was the first actor from Tamil Nadu to be invited to join the Oscar family.

Suriya’s most recent appearance was in Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in a cameo role. Without charging a dime, he flew to Mumbai by himself with his team. Suriya stated in a recent tweet that he had completed his voting for the Oscars in 2023. He sent a screenshot with the message, ‘Voting done! #Oscars95 @TheAcademy (sic)’.