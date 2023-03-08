Tecno launches its first foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Tecno unveiled its first foldable smartphone. The new handset named ‘ Phantom V Fold’ was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona. The phone claims to be the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone.

Tecno has announced Indian pricing of the Phantom V Fold, but has restricted availability in India for this quarter. The base 12GB+512GB variant of smartphone is priced at Rs. 79,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant for Rs. 89,999. The newly launched Tecno Phantom V Fold is offered in two colour variants – black and white.

When closed, the Tecno Phantom V Fold has a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080×2550 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. When opened, the Phantom V Fold features a larger 7.85-inch (2000×2296) main display, which also is a 120Hz LTPO panel. The Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone is powered by a flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The phone comes with ultra-clear 5-lens camera system, three of which are on the back – a 50-megapixel main camera, another 50-megapixel 2x zoom camera, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. The two selfie cameras are 32-megapixel on the front screen and 16-megapixel on the inside. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging with no wireless charging option.