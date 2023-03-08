Temporary road closure announced in Bahrain

Manama: Works Ministry in Bahrain announced a temporary road closure. The authority announced the closure of the on Zaid Bin Omera Highway at Karzakkan Area. The highway will be closed for the southbound traffic between Avenue 26 and Road 2751 (in front of Kuwait Health Center) and the traffic will be diverted to Avenue 28. The road is closed due to the construction of the stormwater drainage networks on Zaid Bin Omera Highway.

The closure will be effective from March 10 for a period of 2 months.