Thrissur man, 2-year-old son found dead

On Wednesday, a man and his two and a half year old boy were discovered dead at their home in Alur.

Binoy and his son Arjun are among the deceased.

The young child’s body was discovered in a bucket. Binoy was discovered hanged.

Although the exact cause of death is unknown, it is assumed to have been a murder-suicide.

The other son of Binoy and his wife is nine years old.

After his return, Binoy, a Malayali expatriate, ran a lottery business in Thrissur. He had recently struggled with both health issues and financial issues. He was dependent on a pacemaker.

Doctors had stated that Arjun cannot speak, adding to the distress.

According to the Alur police, Binoy had mental health problems.