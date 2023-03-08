Two Italian Air Force planes collide during training exercises in mid-air killing both pilots

Tuesday during training manoeuvres northwest of Rome, two Italian Air Force aircraft collided in midair, killing both pilots, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to an Air Force news release, the two pilots were taking part in a training operation while flying a U-208 training plane. There was no immediate information on what caused the crash.

‘We are devastated to hear about the loss of two Air Force pilots following a training mishap near Guidonia,’ Meloni added.

The pilots’ families and Air Force personnel received condolence messages from the prime minister.

With a top speed of 285 km/h, the U-208 is a lightweight, single-engine aircraft that offers room for up to four passengers in addition to the pilot (177 mph).