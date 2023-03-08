UAE authority announces four-month ban on shark, ray fishing

Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) in the UAE has announced a ban on fishing across the country. prohibited commercial fishing of sharks and rays till June 30. The decision was announced to regulate shark fishing and trade.

‘The resolution is part of the Ministry’s efforts to regulate commercial fishing and ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters with the aim of enhancing the country’s food security,’ said the ministry in a statement. The seasonal fishing ban is implemented from March 1 to June 30 every year during their breeding season.