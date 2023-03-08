Ukraine denies its involvement in the last year’s attack on Nord Stream pipelines

In reaction to a New York Times (NYT) report, Ukraine has denied any role in the attack on the Nord Stream pipes that occurred last year.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted, ‘Although I enjoy gathering entertaining conspiracy theories about the Ukrainian government, I have to say Ukraine has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea incident and has no information about ‘pro-Ukraine sabotage groups’.

According to the New York Times, which cited American intelligence officials, the strike was carried out independently of the Ukrainian government by a group of patriotic Ukrainians.

The blasts that occurred on September 26 of last year have no confirmed explanation, although it is widely believed that the Nord pipelines were purposefully targeted.

The US newspaper claimed that the US officials it cited declined to disclose the nature of the intelligence, how it was obtained or ‘any details of the strength of the evidence it contains’.

‘Officials who have reviewed the intelligence said they believed the saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, or some combination of the two,’ it reported.