White House welcomes bill allowing the administration in the US to ban Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok

The White House welcomed a bill on Tuesday allowing the administration in the United States to ban Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement.

Mark Warner, a senior member of the Democratic party in the US Senate, and John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, joined forces to support the legislation.

Restricting the Development of Security Risks that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act was filed today by a bipartisan group of senators, chaired by Senators Warner and Thune. ‘We appreciate this,’ stated Sullivan.

The bipartisan bill ‘would empower the United States government to prevent certain foreign governments from exploiting technology services in a way that poses risks to Americans’ sensitive data and our national security,’ he added in a statement.

‘Today, the threat that everyone is talking about is TikTok, and how it could enable surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party, or facilitate the spread of malign influence campaigns in the US,’ said Senator Warner in a statement.

Chinese firm ByteDance owns TikTok which has more than a billion users across the world, which includes over 100 million in the US.