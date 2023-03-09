Biden criticises Republicans  for supporting Fox News’ attempt to play down the seriousness of the Capitol attack

President of the United States Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that Republicans should feel guilty for supporting Fox News’ efforts to downplay the gravity of the Capitol incident that occurred on January 6, 2021, when a crowd of Donald Trump’s supporters assembled in front of the Congress.

‘More than 140 officers were injured on Jan 6. I’ve said before: How dare anyone diminish or deny the hell they went through?’ tweeted Biden. ‘I hope House Republicans feel ashamed for what was done to undermine our law enforcement,’ he said.

When Trump lost the election, Fox News host Tucker Carlson allegedly doctored the film of the attack on the Capitol, according to the chief of the Capitol Hill police, who received support from Biden.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, in a statement, said that Carlson’s show aired this week was ‘filled with offensive and misleading conclusions’.

The January 6 Capitol attack saw supporters of Trump, who were fed for weeks by Trump himself that the elections were unfair, breaking their way through police lines and roaming inside Congress.

Because of the assault, the constitutional process for certifying Biden’s election victory was paused, while many lawmakers ran away, fearing for their lives.