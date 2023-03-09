DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dates of Sharjah Ramadan Festival announced

Mar 9, 2023, 03:11 pm IST

Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the launch date of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023.The festival will begin on March 22. The festival will run till  April, 25.

The organising committee of the event revealed the slogan of the festival. This year’s  slogan of the festival is ‘Ramadan is happier with you’.  will celebrate the holy month in various cities and regions in the Emirate. The slogan is inspired by the spirit of cohesive Emirati families.

 

 

 

