ED detains Sisodia on smoney laundering case

Manish Sisodia, a leader in the AAP and a former deputy chief minister, was detained on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on suspicion of money laundering in connection with purported irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, according to official sources.

After his second session of questioning at the Tihar jail, the 51-year-old was taken into custody in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

Sisodia was allegedly ‘evasive’ in his responses and ‘not cooperating in the probe,’ says the agency.

The CBI detained Sisodia on February 26 in connection with allegations of corruption in the creation and implementation of the now-cancelled Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021–2022. Sisodia is currently being held in judicial custody.

On March 7, Sisodia was subjected to the ED’s initial round of questioning.