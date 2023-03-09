Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar in the forex market. Sustained foreign fund inflows and weakening of the US currency supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.93 against the US dollar. During trading, it then climbed to 81.82, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee closed at 81.95 against the US currency.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for third day in a row

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02% to 105.63. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,671.56 crore.