Indian actor and director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66

Satish Kaushik, an Indian actor and filmmaker, died at the age of 66. According to sources, Kaushik had a heart attack while he was in Gurugram.

Anupam Kher, a colleague in the Hindi film industry, corroborated the information and tweeted it. Kher posted on Twitter, saying: ‘While I am aware that death is the ultimate reality, I never thought I would be writing this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik, a quick conclusion to a 45-year friendship. Without you, life won’t ever be the same, Satish.’

Born in Mahendragarh, Haryana, India, on April 13, 1956, Kaushik began his career as a stage actor in Delhi before relocating to Bombay to try his luck in the film business.

He made his debut as an actor in the Hindi film ‘Masoom’ in 1983. He went on to act in several popular films such as ‘Ram Lakhan,’ ‘Saajan Chale Sasural,’ ‘ChaalBaaz,’ ‘Mr. India,’ and ‘Brick Lane,’ to name a few. He has acted in more than 100 Hindi films.