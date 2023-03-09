Indian Railways cancels 329 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Thursday fully cancelled 242 trains and partially cancelled 87 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to weather, maintenance and operational reasons. Nizamabad-Pune Express, Daund-Nizamabad Express are among some trains that are fully cancelled on March 9.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on March 9, 2023:

01135 Bhusaval -Daund MEMU JCO on 09.03.2023

01136 Daund- Bhusaval MEMU JCO on 09.03.2023

11409 Daund-Nizamabad Express JCO 01.03.2023 to 24.03.2023

11410 Nizamabad-Pune Express JCO 01.03.2023 to 26.03.2023

Cancellation of EMU locals 01.03.2023 to 31.03.2023:

From Howrah: 37611,37815,37343,36071,37011,36825,36085.

From Pundooah: 37614.

From Barddhaman: 37834,37840.

From Tarakeswar: 37354.

From Gurap: 36072.

From Shrirampur: 37012.

From Masagram: 36086.

How to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement