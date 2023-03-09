Indian Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav Train connecting these cities: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a train connecting Mumbai to Tirupati’s Renigunta and back for tourists. The national transporter will deploy its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for the service.

The Bharat Gaurav will leave Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Thursday, 09.3.2023 at 00.20 hrs, will travel on a circular route and reach CSMT back on 19.3.2023. The train will cover Kalyan, Pune, Wadi, Guntakal. Bengaluru, Whitefield, Tirunelveli, Kochuveli, Madurai, Renigunta and back via Daund, Pune, Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Earlier the national transporter had announced the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train, specially designed tour to cover the Northeastern states of India. The tour will start from the New Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21 this year. The 15 days tour will cover Sivasagar, Guwahati, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam, Agartala’s Unakoti, Tripura, Kohima and Dimapur in Nagaland, along with Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

Passengers can board and deboard at places including Delhi, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi. This full AC train will be able to accommodate a total of 156 tourists

The ticket price range starts from Rs 1,06,990 per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs 1,31,990 per person for AC 1 cabins, and Rs 1,49,290 per person for AC 1 coupe. The cost includes hotel stays, train journeys, all vegetarian meals, sightseeing and transfer costs, travel insurance, among others.