Leading NBFC hikes interest rates on fixed deposit

Mumbai: Leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the country, Bajaj Finance has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) schemes across tenures. The revised interest rates are for amounts starting from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 crore.

After this hike, senior citizens can earn 8.20% interest rate for a fixed deposit scheme of an amount between Rs 15,000 and Rs 5 crore, for a tenure of 44 months. For a period of 33 months, senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 8%. For a period of 36-43 months and 45-60 months, senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 7.90%.