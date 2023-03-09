Nubia launches ‘Z50 Ultra’ smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Nubia launched its’Nubia Z50 Ultra’ in the markets. The 8 GB + 256 GB variant of smartphone is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,600) for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,500) for the 12 GB + 512 GB model. It is offered in Black and Grey colours. The pre-booking of these phones started in China and the first sale will begin on March 14.

The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display. The display has a Full HD+ (1,116×2,480 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 960Hz, 1440Hz PWM dimming, a peak brightness of 1500 nits, 10-bit colour support, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The Nubia Z50 Ultra runs on Android 13 based MyOS 13 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It also offers Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, an IR blaster, an X-axis linear motor, and a USB Type-C port connectivity.