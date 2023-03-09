OnePlus launches OnePlus Ace 2V: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus launched its new flagship smartphone named ‘OnePlus Ace 2V’. The base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of OnePlus Ace 2V is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000), 16GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and the 16GB + 512GB option is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000). It is offered in Black Rock and Celadon (translated from Chinese) colours. It is scheduled to go on sale in China starting March 13.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Ace 2V runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top and smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and Mali G710 MC10 GPU. The device features a 6.74-inch (1,240×2,772 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display with 93.50 screen ratio, 1440Hz PWM dimming and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the display has a pixel density of 450ppi, and offers a peak brightness of up to 1450 nits and HDR support.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, infrared remote control, NFC and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, accelerator, e-compass, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, rear colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.