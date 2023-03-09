Qatar Airways to operate flights to 7 more cities

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways will operate flights to 7 more destinations. The airline has also decided to resume services to 11 cities and to increase frequency of flights to 35 routes.

The airline will add over 655 weekly flights to its summer 2023 schedule compared to 2022. These are the new routes to be operated by Qatar Airways: Chittagong (Bangladesh), Juba (South Sudan), Kinshasa (the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Lyon and Toulouse (France), Medan (Indonesia), and Trabzon (Turkey).

The air carrier will resume flights to Beijing (China), Birmingham (UK), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Casablanca and Marrakech (Morocco), Davao (Philippines), Nice (France), Osaka and Tokyo Haneda (Japan), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and Ras Al-Khaimah (UAE). The first route to be resumed will be Doha-Beijing, restarting on March 26. Qatar Airways will return to Davao on April 1; Nice on May 9; Tokyo Haneda on June 1; Birmingham on July 10; Phnom Pen on October 29; Ras Al Haima on November 1; Buenos Aires on December 8; and Osaka on March 1, 2024.