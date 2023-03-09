Realme launches Realme C55 with ‘Mini Capsule’ feature: Details

Mumbai: Realme C55 smartphone with the Mini Capsule feature was launched in Indonesia. Realme C55 price is set at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant and IDR 2,999,000 (roughly Rs 16,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The handset is available in Rainy Night and Sunshower colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs Android 13 with the company’s Realme UI skin on top. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 680 nits of peak brightness.

Also Read: Nubia launches ‘Z50 Ultra’ smartphone: Details

The device comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC Charging.