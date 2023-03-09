Suspected Allied Democratic Forces’ militants kill over 40 people in twin attacks in eastern DR Congo

Local authorities said on Thursday that suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces have killed over 40 people in twin attacks in the eastern DR Congo, the most recent bloodshed in the unrest-ridden province.

The ADF, one of the deadliest armed factions in eastern Congo, is accused of massacring thousands of civilians and is identified by the Islamic State group as its affiliate in central Africa.

In the Beni district of North Kivu province, fighters from the organisation reportedly attacked the neighbouring communities of Mukondi and Mausa on Wednesday night and early on Thursday.

Administrator in the area Kalunga Meso described the area as ‘very desolate’.

He told AFP that the death toll was tentative and that there had been 38 fatalities in Mukondi and eight in Mausa. Mumbere Arsene, a local civil-society figure, said 37 people had been killed in Mukondi and eight in Mausa. ‘All the dead people were killed with knives,’ he said.

Dozens of armed groups roam eastern Congo, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.