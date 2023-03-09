UAE authority announces Dh20,000 cash prize for ‘safe riders’

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced a two-day initiative named ‘The Safe Rider’. Under the new initiative, cyclists and e-scooter riders in Dubai who follow traffic rules and regulations have a chance to win a cash prize. RTA will give a total of Dh20,000 cash prizes as part of the drive.

Out of the dozens of Dubai residents who use bicycles and electric scooters every day, 20 will be randomly picked to win Dh1,000. The traffic regulations include wearing safety gear, sticking to speed limits, and using the right lanes.

The initiative was launched as part of Gulf Traffic Week 2023 activities, which is running until March 12.