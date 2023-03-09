DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE police issue advisory for residents

Mar 9, 2023, 09:22 am IST

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has informed that they will be conducting an exercise  in Al Noud area in Al Ain city on Thursday, March 9. The drill will be held in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and other strategic partners. The drill will start at 9 am.

The authority issued an advisory for residents and urged them  not to approach the site and avoid taking pictures of the site. The exercise aims to assess preparedness and improve the response.

