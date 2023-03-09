World Kidney Day 2023: Know how smoking affects health of kidneys

The second Thursday of March is observed as World Kidney Day. This year the day will be observed today, March 9. The day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and how kidney diseases can be a major life threat.

World Kidney Day was first celebrated in 2006. The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) together observed the day in 2006 for the first time.

‘Kidney Health for Everyone – Preparing for the Unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable’ this is theme for World Kidney Day 2023.

As per experts, smoking affects health of kidneys. Smoking slows the flow of blood to important organs, including the kidneys. This reduced blood flow will affect their ability to filter blood. Many research studies have shown a strong correlation between cigarette smoking in patients and the worsening of kidney-related health conditions such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), polycystic kidney disease, and post-kidney transplant.

CKD is a growing global public health problem. It has an estimated global prevalence of 8-16%. People who often smoke and breathe second-hand smoke increase their existing risk of developing health conditions that can lead to CKD or even worse.

Smoking has multiple effects on the body. It can interfere with certain medications, especially the ones taken to manage high blood pressure. If the blood pressure is not controlled properly, it can be a leading cause of kidney disease.