Abhishek Banerjee of the TMC criticises the Center for failing to pay Bengal’s debts

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the non-payment of financial dues to West Bengal on Friday.

He said the central government has behaved in a ‘vindictive’ manner ever since BJP’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.

‘Have we said we won’t work or give government schemes in the constituencies where we lost the elections? Centre has stopped paying all the dues since the defeat in 2021. 17 lakh families of MNREGA have not been paid,’ Abhishek Banerjee said at a public function at Budge Budge, Kolkata.

Despite PM Modi promising to eliminate all black money within 50 days of demonetisation, Banerjee said that the recovery of black money from various regions of the country was his failure.

‘The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) will find a way to ensure that we receive funding despite the fact that the Center can halt them. In 50 days, the PM promised to destroy all black money, right? After that, why is there still so much black money being recovered? Are they not failing,’ asked Banerjee.