City of Glendale to be temporarily renamed to Taylor Swift to celebrate the launch of her US tour

The mayor of Glendale wanted to do ‘something incredibly unconventional’ to honour Taylor Swift and her choice to begin her much awaited Eras Tour from Arizona. As a result, they have chosen to celebrate the beginning of her American tour by temporarily changing their name.

Authorities in Glendale, Arizona have declared that the city will change its name by March 13 and that it would stay in effect through March 18, when Swift is scheduled to perform there.

‘There is no need to calm down; we’re fearless and doing something quite uncommon to commemorate the fact that Taylor’s concerts begin right here’ according to a statement from city officials.

‘We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!’

The singer will kickstart her tour at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on March 17, before heading to Las Vegas on March 24.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is expected to announce the city’s temporary name by March 13.