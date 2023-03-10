Explosives from Korean War discovered at an apartment construction site in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang

At a Pyongyang apartment construction site, a staggering 110 bombs, shells, mines, grenades, and other explosives from the Korean War have been found. The devices were discovered and destroyed by specialists with the Pyongyang City Public Security Bureau, according to state media reports on Friday about the finding.

The explosives were “rusty yet at risk of going off at any time,” according to the report, and were discovered at the housing construction site in the Hwasong area.

These explosive remnants from the 1950–1953 Korean War have been a source of daily life for people in both North and South Korea. Teams from North Korea have been trained in bomb disposal by experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross’ Weapon Contamination Unit to address the issue.

US bombers unleashed a lot of bombs on North Korea during the Korean War. According to American analysts, more bombs than that were deployed in the Pacific during World War Two.

These bombings have long been a central theme in North Korea’s educational system and official communications.