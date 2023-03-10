‘Extreme danger’ in Germany after 7 shot dead in a church

Shots were fired on a religious gathering in a church on Thursday, prompting the authorities to sound an ‘extreme danger’ signal and ask the locals to stay inside.

According to local reports, the attack on a weekly Bible study meeting at a Jehovah’s Witness centre resulted in at least seven fatalities and eight additional critically injured people.

A US-based Christian movement known as Jehovah’s Witnesses advocates nonviolence and engages in door-to-door evangelism.

Police did not provide a number for the number of fatalities but said they suspected the gunman was among them.

The cops sealed off the area and utilised a catastrophe warning app to send out the danger alarm.

Hamburg Police stated that they had discovered a dead individual inside a community centre who they thought might have been the culprit and that they were still looking for other attackers.