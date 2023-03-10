Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee declined against the American currency in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund outflows and losses in domestic equities weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.12 against the US dollar. During trading, it fell further to 82.14, registering a decline of 8 paise over its last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.06 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 105.18.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 561.78 crore.