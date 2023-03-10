How to watch the Oscars 2023, the 95th Academy Awards Live in India?

The 2023 Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on March 12 at 8:00 PM ET. The top entertainment works from 2022 will be honoured at the 95th Academy Awards.

The late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the Oscars’ third host. The Oscars 2023 will also have co-hosts Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, David Niven, and Conrad Nagle.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in 2023 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The Oscars 2023 will feature a live performance of Naatu Naatu by SS Rajamouli and Kaala Bhairava by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The candidates for Best Film have been announced by the Academy and include movies like Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Avatar: The Way of the Water.

More than 200 nations will watch the 95th Academy Awards on television.

Here are the live-streaming details if you are watching the Oscars 2023 in India.

Due to the time difference, the Oscars will begin in India at 05:30 AM on March 13, 2023. You can stream the event on Disney+ Hotstar. Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.