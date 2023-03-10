Itel launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Itel launched its latest budget smartphone in India. The latest addition to the company’s A series of smartphones is named ‘Itel A60’. The 2GB + 32GB RAM storage variant of the handset is priced at Rs. 5,999. The handset is available in three colour options — Dawn Blue, Vert Menthe and Sapphire Black and is available for sale via the itel store and retail outlets.

The Itel A60 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. It has a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It comes preinstalled with Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The handset is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core SC9832E SoC paired with 2GB of RAM.

The device comes with a dual 8-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash on the rear panel. It also houses a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 750 hours of standby time and up to 30 hours of talk time.