Karnataka bribegate: New FIRs name BJP MLA’s son as the primary defendant

Days after the discovery of unaccounted cash in Madal Virupakshappa’s Bengaluru office, the Lokayukta police has filed two more FIRs against the son of the Karnataka BJP Lawmaker.

The former chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), Virupakshappa, is charged with accepting bribes from businesses that provided raw materials to KSDL through his son.

On March 2, the Lokayukta police detained Prashanth, who was suspected of receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe from a contractor, from the KSDL office. The chief financial officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board is Prashanth K. Madal. In the course of additional searches, the KSDL office and the MLA’s residence both yielded 8.23 crore rupees.

Prashanth is the primary accused in the most recent FIRs filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The second defendant in the new FIRs is MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who claimed to reporters that an average arecanut farmer in his district has Rs 5–6 crore at home. In the corruption case, he had been granted anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

According to BJP Legislator CT Ravi, the BJP has zero tolerance for corruption. CT Ravi stated in reference to the Virupakshappa raids, ‘The BJP-led administration is to blame for lokayukta raids. The Siddaramaiah administration handed everyone a pass. The party will act soon and the law will follow its natural course.’