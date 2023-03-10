Oscars’ Creative Team address the Will Smith slap gate incident at a press conference

The creative team, which consisted of executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss, executive producer and showrunner Ricky Kirshner, musical director Rickey Minor, writers Dave Boone, Nefetari Spencer, and Agathe Panaretos, and producer Sarah Levine Hall, addressed the Will Smith factor at the press conference, according to Variety.

The best actor award is customarily presented by the best actor winner from the preceding year.

Will Smitt, the Best Actor winner from the previous year, won’t be at the ceremony after the slap gate, thus he won’t be handing out the prize. Smith was barred from the Oscars for ten years after resigning from the Academy over his slapping of host Chris Rock.

Executive producer Molly McNearney said, ‘We’re going to acknowledge it, and then we`re gonna move on.’ She added, ‘We don`t want to make this year about last year. It’s certainly something we can and will address in a comedic fashion.’

Kirshner, a new addition to the team, emphasized, this was a new show that was going to differ from what regular viewers are used to. ‘There’s no more `This is what we used to do.` We’ve rethought the show and we`ve got presenters that make sense for the categories.’