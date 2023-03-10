Reliance announces the relaunch of Campa, the iconic beverage brand which was popular among India’s 80s kids

The legendary beverage brand Campa, which was well-liked by Indian youth in the 1980s, will be relaunched by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance for modern India.

The fast-moving consumer products division and subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), made the announcement.

Many millennials are experiencing flashbacks to their early years, when Campa was all the rage, as a result of the news that it will once again be available in stores.

This time, the Campa portfolio’s sparkling beverage selection will start out with Campa Orange, Campa Cola, and Campa Lemon.

The brand’s new campaign is aimed at offering ‘The Great Indian Taste’ to Indian consumers this summer, in five thirst-quenching pack sizes which are 200 ml, 500 ml, 600 ml, 1000 ml and 2000 ml.

The brand’s launch is in line with the strategy of the company to promote Indian brands that not only carry the rich heritage but also boast their deep-rooted connection with Indian consumers, said Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) in a statement on Thursday.