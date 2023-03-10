Sheffield hospital roof with a carved ‘get well soon’ message

Unidentified artist carved a massive ‘get well soon’ sign into the snow on the top of a Sheffield hospital.

A large cheerful face and the phrases were written on the top of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital parking garage.

Hospital visitor Joe Dawson tweeted the photograph on social media and said it had ‘truly delighted everyone’ and called the mysterious snow-artist as a ‘legend’.

South Yorkshire has been heavily covered with snow, which has slowed down traffic and left some vehicles stuck.

Cancellations have also affected train and bus services.