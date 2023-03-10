UAE authorities announces rules for eateries during Ramadan

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have announced rules for eateries to be followed during the holy month of Ramadan. The Sharjah Municipality issued Ramadan permits and guidelines for eateries. There are two kinds of permits. One is to have displays during the day for food preparation and display at eateries, including those inside shopping centres. The fee for this permit is Dh3,000.The other permit is to display snacks in front of eateries just before Iftar — the meal taken by Muslims to end their fast around sunset. The fee for this permit is Dh500.

Eatery owners or managers can apply for the permits at the Sharjah Municipality’s food control section counter in Suburbs Affairs Department, Industrial Area 5.

These are the guidelines to be followed for displaying food items:

For eateries operating during the day:

• No customers are allowed inside the dining hall.

• Food preparation and cooking are only allowed inside kitchens.

For displaying food in front of premises:

• Eateries can display food on the sidewalk in front of their premises.

• Food must be displayed in a closed glass box with a sliding or hinged door (at least 100cm high).

• Snacks must be placed in stainless steel containers.

• Food must be covered with aluminium foil or plastic wrap.

• Eateries must maintain the snacks at the appropriate temperature.