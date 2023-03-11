2 burnt to death as truck catches fire

Bhopal: 2 men were charred to death as a truck in which they were travelling caught fire after hitting 2 similar vehicles. The accident took place on Indore-Mumbai Highway in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. 3 persons were injured in the accident.

‘The brakes of a long truck carrying marble failed, due to which the vehicle jumped the divider and went to the opposite side of the highway where it hit two similar vehicles. All three trucks caught fire following the accident,’ said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Patidar.

The dead were identified as Manoj Rawat (25) and helper Vinod (23). As per police, the accident occurred as the brakes of the marble-loaded truck failed. The fire was controlled by the fire tenders called from nearby towns.