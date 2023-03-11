A pub believed to be the wonkiest building in Britain has been put up for sale by its owners

The proprietors of a bar, widely regarded as the wonkiest structure in Britain, have decided to sell it.

The ‘Crooked House’ pub is one of the 61 freehold establishments that Marston’s PLC has listed for sale. It is situated on Himley Road, close to Dudley.

A worldwide review by the Wolverhampton-based corporation includes the sale of the corrupt structure. Almost 1,500 pubs are owned by the firm in the UK.

The 18th-century pub has long been a favourite destination in the area since tourists keep coming to witness the distinctively tilted structure.

The structure was initially constructed in 1765 as a farmhouse, but due to mining in the area in the early 19th century, one side of the structure gradually started to sink.

The building is slanted to the left and has wonky windows and crooked doorways. The pub’s inside is even slanted and has an uneven bar where coins appear to roll uphill in a case of optical illusion.

Marston’s this week announced that it has instructed a business property adviser for selling the Crooked House as well as the seven other freehold pubs spread across the West Midlands.