Acer launches new laptops in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company, Acer launched its Acer Swift Go 14 laptops in the Indian markets. The lineup comprises 14-inch variant and a 16-inch variant. Acer Swift Go 14 is priced in India at Rs. 62,990 and the laptop is available at all exclusive Acer stores, as well as Acer E-store, Croma, and Amazon.

The thin and lightweight laptops is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU and features up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Both laptops sport 16:10 OLED display panels with 500 nits of peak brightness.

The newly launched laptop supports WiFi 6E, USB Type-C, USB- Type-A and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The laptop weighs 1.25 kg and measures 15.9mm thick. The device also includes quick battery charge technology with a battery life of 4 hours with 30 minutes of charging.